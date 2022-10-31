Large Crowds of Lula Supporters Celebrate Election Result in Sao Paulo

Brazil’s former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the county’s presidential election on Sunday, October 30, ousting Bolsonaro after just one term.

Speaking earlier in Sao Paulo, the president-elect described the election as “historic”, saying “the Brazilian people made it very clear that they want more, not less, democracy.”

Lula had secured 50.8 percent of the vote, with 99 percent of votes counted, while Bolsonaro, the right-wing leader who was elected in 2018, received 49.1 percent, according to Brazil’s electoral authority.

Da Silva last served as president from 2003-2010. His inauguration is scheduled to take place on January 1.

This footage shows Lula supporters celebrating on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo. Credit: @s2drezi via Storyful