Large Crowds Gather at Vigil for Victims of Oxford High School Shooting

Large crowds gathered in Oxford, Michigan, on the night of December 3, to pay tribute to the victims of a high school shooting that left four students dead.

According to local reports, a medical incident during the vigil caused some panicked mourners to flee.

Brendan Gutenschwager, who took this video in downtown Oxford, said that “over a thousand” people attended the vigil to mourn the victims of Tuesday’s shooting. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful