Large Crowds Gather in Marseille Amid Nation-wide Pension Strikes

Large crowds gathered in Marseille, France, on Tuesday, January 31, during the second day of national strikes against the French government’s proposed pension reforms.

Local media reported that at least 40,000 people protested in Marseille, during a mostly peaceful demonstration. Similar marches were being held across France for the second time this month.

The French government’s proposed pension reforms would raise the retirement age for most people from 62 to 64. Credit: @realmarcel1 via Storyful