Large crowd marches through Boston in support of Palestine
The protesters say that Israel's retaliatory attacks on Gaza in response to the Hamas invasion are hurting citizens more than they are hurting Hamas.
People are calling out the prime minister after he previously stated "Canada stands with Israel."
The photos appear to show jets armed or being equipped with unguided bombs, less accurate weapons that threaten civilians.
Hamas is laying a trap for Israel in Gaza, Alex Younger, former head of UK's MI6 foreign intelligence service, told the BBC.
Gershon Baskin, who helped secure the 2011 release of an Israeli soldier, called Hamas' hostage-taking "unprecedented," per The Wall Street Journal.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is encountering rebuffs as he attempts to persuade regional allies to condemn Hamas' terror attack, a report said.
"What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander," a judge quipped of Cohen, who is attacking Trump online despite calling out sick from the trial.
Comedy CentralYou can’t fix crazy, but you can document it—which is fortunate for Jordan Klepper. The MAGA magnet is celebrating Monday’s at-long-last return of The Daily Show with a new edition of “Fingers on the Pulse,” which was recorded at last week’s Donald Trump rally in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.While five-plus months aways from a job might leave even the most seasoned pro a little rusty, the Daily Show correspondent proved that he hasn’t missed a beat—and that sparring with MAGA morons ma
One man stands at the precipice of whether the conflict between Israel and Hamas could ignite a wider war this week: long-time Hizbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Quinn Mitchell, 15, became known for his pointed questioning of Ron DeSantis in June, which provoked an uncomfortable response from the governor.
The testimony in the Manhattan fraud trial is the most powerful yet in placing Trump at the head of a conspiracy to mislead banks and insurers.
Israel Defense ForcesIsraeli Defense Forces announced Sunday that they had killed a Hamas commander they believe is responsible for an attack on a planned community near the Gaza border, called a kibbutz. A statement released by the military said Billal Al Kedra, the a commander of Hamas’ southern Khan Yunis Nukhba commando forces, was “neutralized” in Gaza on Saturday following intelligence reports of his location. The army claimed Al Kedra led the attack on Kibbutz Nirim on Oct. 7, and while t
The far-right congresswoman tried for a laugh in a nod to one of her conspiracy theories.
The GOP presidential candidate pivoted to attacking Joe Biden and the CNN anchor wasn't having it.
Jerusalem and its allies should be considering how Iran and its surrogates will respond to Israeli retaliation against Hamas in Gaza. Alongside Hezbollah, the major unknown currently is whether possibly Syria or even Iran itself will intervene in a much bigger way.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe crisis triggered by Hamas’ savage attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 is at a very delicate stage. As Gaza awaits a full-scale Israeli invasion, Iran and its proxies are dialing up their threatening rhetoric, and the U.S. is moving another carrier battle group into the region, major questions loom about the nature, scope, and consequences of the war the terrorists triggered.It is not too early, however, to draw certain conclusions about the
Iran’s top diplomat has warned that Israel could face possible “pre-emptive action” within hours if it goes ahead with a widely expected ground invasion of Gaza.
CNN’s Jake Tapper shut down GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for blaming President Biden for the House being unable to elect a new Republican Speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) unprecedented ouster. Tapper asked Haley on “State of the Union” if Rep. Austin Scott’s (R-Ga.) remarks on the House Speakership election were accurate when he…
"Jordan's team has the knives out," an unnamed House Republican complained to The Post of the aggressive campaign.
Egypt is reportedly considering a deal to host up to 100,000 Palestinians displaced from the Gaza Strip in exchange for US debt relief.
Today on the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast, we bring you news from the battlefront as Russia attacks in the east, analyse the results from the Polish elections and interview Damien Spleeters from Conflict Armament Research who investigates maps the supply of critical foreign components used in Russia’s UAV and cruise missile programmes.