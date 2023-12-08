Large COW statue spotted cruising down Wisconsin highway
Traffic cameras caught the bizarre moment a huge cow statue traveled along a highway on the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin on December 5.
Traffic cameras caught the bizarre moment a huge cow statue traveled along a highway on the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin on December 5.
It’s one of the largest settlements the city has paid regarding an officer-inflicted injury or death in recent years.
The incident was captured on surveillance footage at the Michigan store.
Images from Gaza circulating on social media Thursday showed a mass detention by the Israeli military of men who were made to strip to their underwear, kneel on the street, wear blindfolds, and pack into the cargo bed of a military vehicle.
Taylor Swift has been named Time's 2023 Person of the Year. She told the magazine how Kenny Chesney helped her career as a teenager.
With the Ukraine conflict languishing in stalemate, the possibility that Russian president Vladimir Putin might yet emerge victorious from his ill-judged invasion cannot be ignored, with all the implications such an outcome would have for Europe’s security.
Matt Gaetz continues to draw the ire of his GOP colleagues in the House, leading some members to privately discuss expelling him.
It was earlier claimed Hugh Grosvenor, one of Harry’s oldest friends, had ‘excluded’ him from the wedding
NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s name should be excluded from New York’s ballot in next year’s presidential primary and general election for his alleged incitement of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a group of state senators urged election officials on Thursday. In a letter to the state Board of Elections shared exclusively with the Daily News, New York Senators Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Liz Krueger, ...
Ukraine's supporters in the U.S. were shocked when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suddenly canceled his planned online address to the House of Representatives during a closed-door meeting on Dec. 5, just a day before a crucial vote on a support package for Kyiv amounting to over $61 billion, argued Voice of America (VOA) Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze on Radio NV on Dec. 6.
Matt Rogers appeared on the 'Behind the Table' podcast and said he stopped watching the show for a while due to 'anxiety' he felt over the prior table dynamic.
The previously missing firearms have been located in Oregon and will soon be in the hands of probation officers The post Danny Masterson Being Moved to State Prison After 8 Missing Guns Accounted For appeared first on TheWrap.
Casey Wilson is not mincing words when it comes to her former co-star Tim Allen. In the latest episode of her Bitch Sesh podcast, the Happy Endings alum refers to her time acting opposite Allen as the “single worst experience” she’s ever had with another actor. “Tim Allen was such a bitch,” she exclaims, recalling …
"We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," said Swift, who was revealed as the 2023 'Time' Person of the Year on Wednesday
From "I already won" to "it's a witch hunt," we fact-check the word salad.
The comic's humor took a dark turn during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
“I think he has a lot of questions to answer," said the former Republican lawmaker.
Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Kendall Jenner have all reportedly lost Instagram followers after their...
The GOP presidential candidates had a fiery exchange after the biotech entrepreneur denigrated their competitor, Nikki Haley.
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin shares a shocking anecdote about the former president.
Ah, so there is some justice in the world.