Large Black Bear Tranquillized in DC Neighborhood

A black bear caused surprise in a residential neighborhood of Northeast Washington, DC on Friday morning, June 9, prompting police to warn people to stay inside after the animal was spotted “running in the backyards of homes.”

This video shot by Jessica Lilly during her morning commute shows the bear crossing a street in the Brookland neighborhood.

“I’m just glad no one was walking outside because I usually see people in the morning,” said Lilly said, who added that she called 911 to report the sighting.

On Friday morning, the DC Police Department said morning that officers were “currently on the scene of a large black bear in a tree” and said that there were “road closures in the area.” A few hours later, the bear had climbed down, prompting a warning to stay indoors.

Eventually, the bear was tranquilized by the Humane Rescue Alliance, who said “our Animal Control Officers safely sedated the bear” and that the animal was “transported to be released in Maryland.” Credit: Jessica Lilly via Storyful

