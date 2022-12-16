Large Aquarium Containing One Million Liters of Water Explodes at Berlin Hotel Injuring Two

A huge aquarium at Berlin’s Radisson Collection Hotel exploded on the morning of Friday, December 16, footage circulating online showed.

According to local police, at least two people were injured by glass splinters. Police said water was flowing on to the street and cautioned drivers to avoid the area.

The aquarium holds one million liters of water and is the “largest, cylindrical, free-standing aquarium in the world,” according to Sea Life Berlin. “Around 1,500 fish from over 100 different species live in the tropical tank,” the website says. The aquarium stands 82 feet (25 meter) high, according to Uniq Hotels.

This footage was published by Iva Yudinski on Instagram, and shows the damaged aquarium. Credit: Iva Yudinski via Storyful

