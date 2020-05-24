Large Alligators Fight on South Carolina Golf Course

Matthew Proffitt came across an incredible sight while golfing with friends at the Hilton Head Lakes golf course in Hardeeville, South Carolina, on May 20.

As Proffitt and his group approached the 18th tee, they spotted two large alligators fighting on the fairway.

“They would lay still for a few minutes, with their jaws locked on each other, and then try to roll or shake,” Proffitt told Storyful, adding that while gators are common in the area, he had never seen anything like this. “The fight went on for about two hours.”

Alligators are more active during mating season from April to June.

The Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes originally posted the video on their Facebook account and warned patrons in their caption, writing, “Sudden death playoff on the 18 yesterday! Keep your eyes open out there, the course is full of wildlife!” Credit: Matthew Proffitt via Storyful