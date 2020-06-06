LAPD officer who grew up in Sacramento wants to make a change

Los Angeles Police Commander Gerald Woodyard took a knee in solidarity with protestors earlier this week in Los Angeles. “I did not feel uncomfortable. I felt like I was at home. We know we have a lot of work to do.” Commander Woodyard continues to be a positive force as he tries to bridge the divide between the department and the protestors. “To be that image, that some kid that looks like me, will not be afraid of law enforcement, but be willing to come forward, if they got a problem or just want to have a chat.” Get the full story in the video above.

