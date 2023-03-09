Lanterns Let Off in Tribute to Greece Train Crash Victims

Tens of thousands of people marched in Athens, Thessaloniki, and other Greek cities on Wednesday, March 8, in protest over a train crash on February 28 that left 57 dead.

Footage by Alex Papadopoulos shows lanterns being released into the sky outside of the Ministry of Macedonia and Thrace’s office in Thessaloniki. Demonstrators hung banners, left flowers at the gate and released lanterns in the sky for the dead, according to media.

Another social media user said that 57 lanterns were released, representing the number of fatalities from the crash.

On March 5, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for the collision, saying, “we cannot, will not, and must not hide behind human error." Credit: Alex Papadopoulos via Storyful