Lantern 'wonderland' chases away winter blues

Hundreds of lanterns modelled after characters like the White Rabbit and the Cheshire Cat, and scenes such as the Mad Hatter's Tea Party were among the sights visitors could recognise from the tale.

Vadim Ovcinko, Pakruojis Manor's 'hofmarshal', said the idea was to offer visitors an escape to a fantasy setting after almost two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

One visitor said that due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country closing indoor attractions, the display at the manor was one of the few opportunities to see something special.

The sculptures were created using silk and millions of coloured lights, according to the manor's website.