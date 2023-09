CBC

The superintendent of the YK1 school board says YWCA after school programs will be up and running when students return to school on Thursday.But parents should prepare to drive their children to school and provide them with sufficient food to get them through the day."As much as we're trying to secure the typical snacks and things that we would have at schools, knowing the infrastructure and supply chain issues that Yellowknife is facing, I don't know that we'll have all of those things in place