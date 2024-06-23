Lane Thomas' game-tying RBI double
Lane Thomas ties the game at one run apiece with an RBI double in the top of the 9th inning
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
A Mets fan might have taken Wrigley Field rules a little too seriously.
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz hit a home run into the Allegheny River for the second time in June, and third time this season.
The Yankees slugger will not rise for the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the events surrounding the Rickwood Field game between the Giants and Cardinals, as well as sit down with potential first-round draft pick Brody Brecht from the MLB Combine and give this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Olympic swimming will move back to the second week of competition to accommodate the change in venue to SoFi Stadium.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Oilers are hoping to become the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 3-0 in the Cup Final.
The Houston Astros are calling up pitcher Jake Bloss to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. There's no time for him to progress through the minors right now.
For three minutes, Mr. October laid out in stunning detail what it was like to be a Black player in Alabama in 1967.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, which could give him a shot at franchise history.
Domínguez made a splash in his 2023 MLB debut, with four home runs in eight games before being sidelined due to a UCL tear.
Verlander will lose a $35 million player option and become a free agent this offseason if he falls short of an innings threshold.