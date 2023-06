Landspout Tornado Rips Across Farmland in Central Alberta

A landspout tornado was reported in central Alberta, Canada, as the region was under a brief tornado warning on May 31.

Video recorded by freelance reporter Kyle Brittain shows the well-formed vortex moving through a field in Stettler.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado warning for several communities in the region, local media reported. Credit: Kyle Brittain via Storyful