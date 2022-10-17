Landspout Spotted South of Phoenix

A landspout was spotted south of Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, October 16.

The landspout formed as a storm swept through the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

“The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground,” the NWS said. “These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft… like we have today over Arizona.”

Footage taken by StormRunner Media captured the funnel from the suburb of Gilbert. Credit: StormRunner Media via Storyful