Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state

Boulders tumbled down a hill in northern India on Sunday, killing nine in the destructive path.

That’s according to local news agency ANI.

They reported that a group of mostly tourists were traveling by car when a landslide tore down the Batseri bridge in the Kinnaur district.

TV footage captures its collapse.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police rushed a rescue team to dig through the rubble for any survivors.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. All arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured in the accident.”

Sunday’s bridge collapse comes days after the western state of Maharashtra was devastated by torrential monsoon rains, causing flooding and major landslides.

Experts say it was the heaviest rain in July in four decades.

Nearly 900,000 people were evacuated and at least 125 people died over the weekend.