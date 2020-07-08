Landslide in China's Hubei buries nine

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of rescue personnel digging through debris and collapsed houses around the disaster site.

The landslide occurred on the outskirts of Huanggang city in the early hours of Wednesday (July 8).

From June 1 to July 7, accumulated rainfall in the regions of Hubei, Anhui, Zhejiang and Chongqing has reached the highest levels for this time of year since 1961, with rainfall in some places two to three times higher than normal, according to the China Meteorological Administration.