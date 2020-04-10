Landlords concerned about rent moratoriums during COVID-19 outbreaks

Rental and mortgage moratoriums in place during the novel coronavirus outbreak are offering some relief. But, there is growing concern about how that money will be paid back when many will be barely climbing out of unemployment. The California Rental Housing Association represents more than 20,000 property owners across the state, amounting to a half million units. They want federal funding from the COVID-19 stimulus package to go toward renter assistance. That way, people can pay their rent and landlords can pay their mortgage. Get the full story in the video above.

Scroll to continue with content Ad