Lance Bass Holds 'Not Taylor Swift' Sign During NFL Game in LA

Lance Bass, a member of the Nineties boy band NSYNC, made a splash when he pulled out a sign that read “Not Taylor Swift” at SoFi Stadium during the Monday Night Football clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The game was attended by the likes of Jay-Z and LeBron James, according to reports, but it was Bass who supplied the most memorable celebrity moment, thanks to his witty reference to Taylor Swift’s recent high-profile appearances at NFL games amid her budding romance with Travis Kelce.

As Bass was winning in the stands, the Chargers were pipped by the visitors in the final quarter, with Dallas winning 20-17 on the night. Credit: @oat_chai_ via Storyful