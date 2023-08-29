Lancaster County firefighter creates book honoring FDNY
A long-time firefighter in Lancaster County has created an epic book highlighting firefighters of New York City.
A long-time firefighter in Lancaster County has created an epic book highlighting firefighters of New York City.
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky showed off a new trendy haircut.
Jack Dorsey is famous for his unusual life of luxury. He's friends with Elon Musk and stepped down as Twitter CEO in 2021 but continues to lead Block.
Amal Clooney, 45, showed off her stellar wardrobe as she touched down in Venice with her husband George Clooney on Tuesday
That's one way to start the week right.
Lily-Rose Depp rocks seriously unexpected lingerie in bed with girlfriend 070 Shake amid news The Idol has been cancelled – read more
The supermodel shared topless selfies of her and the ‘A Star is Born’ actor on their day by the water
So many lofty ambitions, deflated. Public approval in tatters. When popularity is your currency, it might be wise not to offend the sensibilities of an international public who revile family disloyalty, betrayal of beloved institutions, aggressive self-promotion, and endless victimhood. The Duchess of Sussex seemed hardly to show deep interest in, let alone any respect for the great nation of which her husband is a royal prince, nor a commitment to the rarefied role she assumed upon marriage. Ms
REUTERS/Toby MelvilleRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.A royal show of support for Prince Andrew over the weekend was intended to signal that King Charles wants to welcome his controversial brother back into the family, a source close to the monarch told The Daily Beast.Prince Andrew was driven to church in Balmoral by Prince William Sunday—in clear view of the waiting photographers—after months of
Prince Harry and his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy split in 2011 after jetting to Botswana for one final romantic holiday, he revealed in his book, Spare.
"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," said one of the game's commentators, as they tried to bring focus back to the game.
Reynolds celebrated the "Gossip Girl" star's 36th birthday in a very uncharacteristic way.
Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan turned up the heat in a tiny bikini on Monday, looking stunning as she posed while on a family holiday in Greece
Love Island star Maya Jama toasted to rekindling her relationship with Stormzy as she danced in a bikini on their romantic Greek holiday after being photographed together
In a new episode of ‘Christina on the Coast’ premiering Thursday, the HGTV star unveils her newly renovated kitchen during a family pizza night
Fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the 24-year-old and his dad David Beckham, who also has a buzz cut
Hailey Bieber trades her red mini for equally comfy clothes reminiscent of her husband’s eye-catching attire in New York during her latest Rhode Skin launch
The critics are lapping up actor’s new release
The Oscar nominee and model were first romantically linked in December 2021
"I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don't remember the process by which they got them," Aaron Korsh says of the scripts obtained by the British royal family.
Elton John is residing at his villa in Nice, France with sons Zachary and Elijah and husband David Furnish following his hospital visit - see photo of luxury home