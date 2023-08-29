Lancaster County firefighter creates book honoring FDNY

The Telegraph

So many lofty ambitions, deflated. Public approval in tatters. When popularity is your currency, it might be wise not to offend the sensibilities of an international public who revile family disloyalty, betrayal of beloved institutions, aggressive self-promotion, and endless victimhood. The Duchess of Sussex seemed hardly to show deep interest in, let alone any respect for the great nation of which her husband is a royal prince, nor a commitment to the rarefied role she assumed upon marriage. Ms