Lancaster County Amish observe Ascension Day

Reuters

A former commander of Russia's Wagner group who sought asylum in Norway after crossing the Russian-Norwegian border in January said on Wednesday he wanted to return to Russia even though he believed this could pose a risk to his life. Andrei Medvedev, who has previously spoken about his time fighting in Ukraine, said in one of several videos posted on YouTube that he had decided by himself that he wanted to return to his home country. He escaped Russia via its Arctic border with Norway in January.