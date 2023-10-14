Lancaster Car Crash
Lancaster Police say a serious car crash occurred at the intersection of Schwartz and Broadway Street Friday night.
Eight girls and their coach were injured when the van they were riding in collided with a truck Thursday in southeast Saskatchewan.The crash happened at about 4 p.m. CST on Highway 1 near Sintaluta, RCMP said in a news release. Sintaluta is about 85 kilometres east of Regina.Everyone involved was injured, but there were no fatalities.Megaen Reader, director of education at Chief Kahkewistahaw Community School, said the girls and their coach are now home after being discharged from hospital."Lots
DETROIT (AP) — A top Ford executive says the company has reached the limit of how much money it will spend to get a contract agreement with the striking United Auto Workers union. Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue, the company's internal combustion engine business, told reporters Thursday that Ford stretched to get to the offer it now has on the table. His comments are starkly different from those made by UAW President Shawn Fain Wednesday when he announced an escalation of the union's stri
Ford Motor said on Friday it will temporarily cut one of three shifts at the Michigan plant that builds its electric F-150 lightning pickup truck, citing multiple constraints, including supply chain issues. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said the cuts are unrelated to the United Auto Workers strike. Ford said the move takes effect Monday and would affect about 700 jobs.
DETROIT (Reuters) -United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday that the union will not expand its strike against the Detroit Three automakers at the moment, but said its members would now walk out of additional facilities without warning rather than wait until Fridays to announce new plans. “We’re entering a new phase of this fight and it demands a new approach,” said Fain in a livestreamed address on social media. The UAW strike has hit the one-month mark with more than 34,000 union members working at Ford, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis out on strike, including those at Ford's cash-cow Kentucky plant.
Do you recognize this tanker truck? Police believe it was involved in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 435 in Overland Park that killed George Abasta of Olathe earlier this week.
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 238,000 Explorers in the U.S. because a rear axle bolt can fail, potentially causing a loss of drive power or allowing the SUVs to roll away while in park. The recall comes after U.S. safety regulators opened an investigation into the problem after getting two complaints that repairs didn't work in two previous recalls this year and in 2022. Affected are certain Explorers from the 2020 through 2022 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Admini
Where Doroni Aerospace's designs are taking us, drivers won't need roads. Doroni Aerospace CEO Doron Merdinger showcases the developer's patented electric flying car — or eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) — detailing its use cases and features. "Most of the eVTOLs are targeting an air taxi, this is a different type of use cases and certification more complicated case... it's not for everybody [or] personal use," Merdinger tells Yahoo Finance. "It's not a ride-sharing one so... [it's] more affordable. We're talking about $300,000 - 400,000 vehicle, compared to $50 million." Click here to watch more of Yahoo Finance's special coverage "EVs: The Road Ahead." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.
Missy Cummings flew fighter jets for the Navy. Now, as a leading expert on automation and AI, she's taking aim at self-driving cars.
The EV market is booming, and there are a lot of exciting upcoming models.
An armed forces helicopter crashed in the northern Mexico state of Durango, killing three military personnel, defense officials said Friday. The Defense Department said the crash happened Thursday as the helicopter was flying to a base in the township of Canelas. Helicopters are often used by the Mexican armed forces in anti-drug and eradication efforts in the area, though it was unclear what the mission was of the aircraft involved in Thursday's crash.
Deals on domestic cars and trucks could vaporize instantly as union auto workers go on strike.
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says more walkouts could begin at any moment. Until this week the union had been announcing additional factories on Fridays. But UAW President Shawn Fain told workers in a live video appearance that the companies started gaming the system, waiting until Fridays to make progress in bargaining. “We will be calling out plants when we need to, where we need to, with little notic
