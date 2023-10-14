Lancaster Car Crash

Yahoo Finance Video

Where Doroni Aerospace's designs are taking us, drivers won't need roads. Doroni Aerospace CEO Doron Merdinger showcases the developer's patented electric flying car — or eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) — detailing its use cases and features. "Most of the eVTOLs are targeting an air taxi, this is a different type of use cases and certification more complicated case... it's not for everybody [or] personal use," Merdinger tells Yahoo Finance. "It's not a ride-sharing one so... [it's] more affordable. We're talking about $300,000 - 400,000 vehicle, compared to $50 million." Click here to watch more of Yahoo Finance's special coverage "EVs: The Road Ahead." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.