LaMelo Ball dials from long distance

Fox was nearly the hero in his second game with the Spurs.
The ace was the second of Grillo's career on the Tour, and the 12th on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale since hosting the Phoenix Open beginning in 1987.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
Here's a full list of winners from the NFL Honors show with some insight, plus the 2025 Hall of Fame class.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
The 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers his breakdown of the major deals.
Atlanta also received three second-round picks and two swaps in the trade.
Nearly a third of the 36 chartered cars have new drivers in 2025.
Saquon Barkley provided the highlight of the NFL season when he jumped backwards over a Jacksonville defender. But it was hardly the first time he'd shown his leaping prowess.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our fantasy baseball positional previews with the hot corner, the third basemen.
Lonzo Ball will now be with the Bulls through the 2026-27 season.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
The most vocal NFL team owner regarding Brady's possible conflict of interest as a Raiders part-owner and Fox broadcaster was the Chiefs' Clark Hunt.
Brandon Graham is part of Eagles Super Bowl lore.