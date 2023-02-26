LaMelo Ball with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat

Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. “We just continue to play together, try to minimize the mistakes and fight through everything,” said Siakam, who scored eight points in the final 3:20.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
The Lakers have 22 games remaining after a big win over Golden State on Thursday, and the left-for-dead team suddenly looks like a playoff contender.
The Penguins are waiving Kasperi Kapanen as Sidney Crosby and Co. look to keep their 16-year playoff streak alive.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
Batters and pitchers will need to adjust to the pitch clock.
Montreal Canadiens 2022 second-round pick Lane Hutson seems poised to become the NHL's next great playmaking defenseman.
Princess Diana also wore her red and white houndstooth jacket on multiple occasions.
Ted Lasso has hurt the ambitions of American coaches in the Premier League, according to Jim Curtin.
Pacers center Myles Turner enjoyed one of the best offensive games of his career, but the Celtics' All-Star duo denied him a victory in OT.
The King and Queen Consort will not use the Gold State Coach to travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation, the Sunday Telegraph understands.
Follow live scores and updates as the controversial breakaway competition returns for its second season
Ahead of his headliner vs. Nikita Krylov, relive Ryan Spann's finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.
As far as NBA drafts go, 2015 was a fairly average one, with a good amount of solid depth on it, at least one superstar, or two, depending on how you see things, and just a few busts. We also have a few players who went undrafted that year get taken ...
Timo Meier and Patrick Kane are two of the biggest names potentially available before the NHL's March 3 deadline. Here's who else could move.
The Winnipeg Jets are gearing up for a deep playoff run with the addition of scoring winger Nino Niederreiter on Saturday.