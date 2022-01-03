LaMelo Ball with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns
LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns, 01/02/2022
With a clean bill of health, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes joined his team’s top players against the Knicks and didn’t hide how proud he was of the way they played together. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday.
Kyle Connor scored in overtime and the Winnipeg Jets overcame a first-period, two-goal deficit to hold off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 Sunday in their return from a two-week hiatus.
That takes guts.
The playoff field is nearly set.
Jalen Hurts got a close look at some Eagles fans in Washington thanks to a collapsing rail.
The competition has made the prospect of tanking a little less guilt-inducing, but Toronto shouldn’t look to replicate last year’s lottery outcome.
Let's run this one back in the playoffs.
Josh Allen made some mistakes with his arm, but made up for them with his legs.
Lionel Messi is in his hometown of Argentina.
Antonio Brown's departure leaves a big hole for Tampa Bay.
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Golden Knights wing Max Pacioretty and Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for December.
Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown was off the team after Sunday's game.
Seals-Jones barreled into a cameraman and another sideline staffer before landing on his back by a sideline wall.
Rams defenders were infighting less than five minutes into Sunday's game.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys were out of timeouts and couldn't challenge an apparent fumble that likely would have given them the ball back with just over 2 1/2 minutes left in Sunday's game. Instead, Arizona got a first down on the next play and ran out the clock, beating the NFC East champion Cowboys 25-22 in their regular-season home finale that had a playoff feel — though the play along the Dallas sideline didn't bring the season to a bitter end. The Cowboys (11-5) will be back
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a 10-game absence and Marquese Criss came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 95-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Doncic played with a long brace on his left knee and saw just over 31 minutes in his first game in 23 days. He was content with setting up teammates for baskets after missing five games with ankle soreness and five more ga
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cameron Jordan bolted into the backfield from the left edge of Carolina's offensive line. The Saints defensive end wrapped both arms around Sam Darnold, lifted the Panthers' quarterback off his feet and pulled him to the turf on his side as if they were on a wrestling mat. That was one of 3 1/2 sacks for Jordan, who led a menacing, seven-sack performance by New Orleans' defense in a crucial 18-10 Saints victory over the reeling Panthers on Sunday that kept the Saints in the hu
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A quick whistle saved San Francisco linebacker Marcell Harris from a colossal mistake and helped deliver the 49ers a key win in their playoff hunt. Harris appeared to fumble away an interception in the third quarter against the Houston Texans only to get bailed out when the officials ruled his forward progress was stopped. The Niners (9-7) then responded with a touchdown drive to take the lead for good and move them a step closer to a playoff berth with the 23-7 win Su
SCOREBOARD Monday, Jan. 3 Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. EST. The AFC North looked like one of the better divisions in football earlier in the year, but has descended into mediocrity with Pittsburgh (7-7-1), Cleveland (7-8) and Baltimore (8-8) hovering around .500. Cincinnati (10-6) clinched the division by beating Kansas City on Sunday. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has strongly hinted this will be his last season, which would make this his final game at Heinz Field. The Steelers