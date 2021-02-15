LaMelo Ball with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs
LAS VEGAS — Max Pacioretty scored early in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0 on Sunday. Vegas, which improved to 5-1-0 since returning from a pause due to COVID-19 protocols, leapfrogged the St. Louis Blues to reclaim first place in the West Division. The Golden Knights are one point ahead of St. Louis with 21. Vegas was playing on the second of back-to-back days after a 3-1 win at San Jose on Saturday. Colorado played for the first time in nearly two weeks after its schedule was paused due to coronavirus protocols. Fleury, who has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his eight starts this season, improved to 12-5-2 lifetime against the Avalanche. Colorado netminder Philipp Grubauer, who had played nine of Colorado’s first 11 games, didn’t appear to be affected by the team’s pause. He was sharp in making 23 saves. His only glitch came early in the second period, when Zach Whitecloud sent a long pass to Pacioretty, who gathered the puck, raced to the top of the right circle and fired a wrist shot to Grubauer’s short side, just under his glove. It was all Vegas would need. Fleury completed his second shutout of the season and the 63rd of his career, moving him within one of Henrik Lundqvist for 16th on the career list. Colorado’s shutdown began after playing Minnesota on Feb. 3 when five Wild players went onto the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Avalanche forward Tyson Jost, who played all three games against the Wild, went on the list Feb. 3, captain Gabriel Landeskog was added the following day, and defenceman Samuel Girard joined the list Feb. 7. Colorado missed five games during its COVID-19 stoppage. The Golden Knights, who were paused earlier this season, were forced to deal with a second COVID-19 situation Tuesday, when forward Tomas Nosek was pulled from the middle of a game against Anaheim when the team learned he tested positive. Vegas didn’t practice Wednesday but did play its second game against the Ducks, as no other Golden Knights were added to the list and haven’t been since. WHAT’S NEXT The teams continue their four-game set in Las Vegas on Tuesday, before playing the third of four games at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 20 and the finale in Denver on Feb. 22. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press
Toronto forward Joe Thornton practised with the Maple Leafs on Sunday for the first time since suffering a fractured rib almost four weeks ago. The 41-year-old expects to return to the lineup Monday against the visiting Ottawa Senators. "It was unfortunate but I feel really good now," Thornton said. "I can't wait to play tomorrow." Thornton went on the long-term injured reserve list after he was hurt in a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 20. He had two points in five games for the Maple Leafs before missing the team's next 10 games. "I've got no restrictions," Thornton said. "So the hardest part is over, the rehab is pretty much over. Now I can just go out and focus on playing." Thornton played on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner earlier this season and that trio was back together at Sunday's practice. "I just thought they had good chemistry," said head coach Sheldon Keefe. "I thought a lot of the things that I was hoping would happen with the line were happening. Joe with his skillset and the way that he moves the puck complemented those guys very well." The 11-3-1 Maple Leafs lead the North Division standings with 23 points. Thornton signed a one-year contract with Toronto for the league minimum of US$700,000 in October, ending a 15-year run with the San Jose Sharks. He has 1,511 points (421-1,090) in 1,641 career NHL regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Sharks and Boston Bruins. Thornton also has 133 points (31-102) in 179 career playoff games. The six-foot-four 220-pound native of London, Ont., was selected by the Bruins with the first overall pick of the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Toronto's Sharon Fichman is heading to the women's doubles quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Fichman and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico beat Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez and Great Britain's Heather Watson 6-3, 6-2 in the third round on Monday. Fichman and Olmos lost both opening games of the two sets played, but didn't trail at any other point in the match. They needed 45 minutes to win the first set, and only 32 minutes more to win the second set. It's the first time the 30-year-old Fichman has reached the quarterfinals of any major tournament in her senior career. She won the 2006 Australian Open junior women's doubles final with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Fichman also hadn't won a match at a Grand Slam since 2014 before the Australian Open. Fichman and Olmos will face against No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the next round. Fernandez, from Laval, Que., also lost in the opening round of singles play at the Australian Open last week. Later Monday, Ottawa native Gabriela Dabrowski was scheduled to play her second-round mixed doubles match with Croatian Mate Pavic. The third-seeded duo was to face American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Great Britain's Jamie Murray for a berth to the quarterfinals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Daniel Berger got into the mix quickly with an eagle and finished it off with one even better, holing a 30-foot putt on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Berger won for the second time since the PGA Tour returned to golf from the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with a playoff victory at Colonial last June. Abbotsford, B.C. native Nick Taylor ended the tournament in a tie for 39th place at 4-under par. Taylor won last year's event by four strokes over Kevin Streelman. This was another wild chase on a crisp, breezy day along the Pacific, and Jordan Spieth went from leading to lagging. He went from a two-shot lead to a three-shot deficit through six holes, going from the leading character to a support role. Spieth birdied the last two holes for a 70 to tie for third with Patrick Cantlay (68). Maverick McNealy, who played at Stanford and once lived in a house near the 15th green at Pebble Beach, made five birdies over his last eight holes for a 66 and was tied for the lead after his eagle putt on the 18th stopped inches away. Berger was in the group behind him, and fired a fairway metal into the heart of the 18th green, 30 feet away. He only needed two putts for birdie to win, and instead finished with a flair. “That was the best putt I've ever hit in my life,” Berger said. Berger finished at 18-under 270 for his fourth career victory. Spieth finished in the top four for the second week in a row, a strong sign that his game is coming back after a drought that dates to his 2017 British Open victory at Royal Birkdale. The real heartache belonged to Nate Lashley. Lashley, playing in the final group with Spieth, nearly holed his wedge on the 11th for a tap-in birdie that took him to 16 under and leading by one shot. He was tied with Berger with three holes to play when Lashley went long on the 16th hole. He pitched out to 12 feet, missed the par putt and then missed the next two putts from the 3-foot range. That gave him a triple bogey from which he could not recovery. A field that featured only three players from the top 20 in the world got one of them as a winner — Berger, who was outside the top 100 in the world when golf returned last June as he tried to come back from injuries. Cantlay again was vexed by the Pebble Beach greens. He had five putts from inside the 15-foot range on the back nine, most looking as though they had a chance. Berger hit 4-iron from 229 yards to 20 feet and rolled in the eagle putt on the par-5 second hole to catch Spieth early, and he followed with an aggressive drive that left a flip wedge to 5 feet for birdie on No. 3. He had three eagle putts on the day, narrowly missing a 10-foot attempt on the sixth hole. Lashley quietly moved into contention with so much attention on Spieth. Cantlay was never too far away. McNealy showed up late with his 31 on the back nine. “I had the adrenaline pumping coming down the stretch there and feelings that I hadn’t really felt on the golf course in a little while, trying to close this out and give myself a chance,” McNealy. Ultimately, it was Berger in position to win and he delivered an eagle he won't soon forget. Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
WEST BROMWICH, England — Manchester United damaged its title hopes after being held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion in a scrappy Premier League clash on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings fell short on the road and, having been top just 19 days ago, second-place United now trails Manchester City by seven points. City also has a game in hand. Mbaye Diagne got West Brom off to a dream start after just 80 seconds before United drew level through Bruno Fernandes’ stunning effort. Harry Maguire had a last-gasp header superbly turned on to a post by Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Having won all of its previous seven away league matches in which United conceded first, Solskjaer will be frustrated by his side’s poor response in this costly draw at the Hawthorns. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Sabres coach Ralph Krueger marked his return to practice Sunday with an upbeat but cautionary message following a 10-day bout with what he called “moderately severe symptoms” of COVID-19. “Definitely a time to realize how lethal this COVID is,” the 61-year-old Krueger said, while expressing relief his wife hasn’t been infected. “I’m feeling quite well but, of course, scarred by the experience.” The first month of the NHL's pandemic-shortened season has been a bumpy one. The Sabres are among eight teams that paused their seasons, and 35 games have been postponed. From Jan. 13 through Saturday, 120 players from 26 of 31 teams have spent at least one day on the COVID-19 list. Some tested positive, others were identified as close contacts and a few had to quarantine after travelling from another country. Buffalo is set to return from a 15-day break by hosting the New York Islanders on Monday. The Colorado Avalanche resumed play at Vegas on Sunday. Minnesota and New Jersey are scheduled to return Tuesday, while the Philadelphia Flyers, who currently have seven players on the NHL COVID-19 list, are on pause until at least Thursday. The NHL completed last season's playoffs in tightly secured bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Without those, outbreaks were considered inevitable. “This is the new normal, unfortunately,” Golden Knights forward Mark Stone said. “I think you’re a little bit naïve to think we were going to go through a whole season without one guy testing positive. I think now we’re learning as a group and as a league.” The NBA had a three-week head start on the NHL, and after an initial rash of postponements and more than 20 positive cases, the NBA has had just 13 players test positive since the NHL began play. What’s in question is how quickly the NHL addressed concerns before enhancing its safety protocols twice over the past two weeks, including the introduction of game-day rapid testing for players, staff and on-ice officials. The tipping point coincided with the Sabres hosting New Jersey for a two-game series on Jan. 30 and 31, when the league allowed the second game to be played after two players were added to the Devils' COVID-19 list following Buffalo's 4-3 shootout win. New Jersey, which peaked with a league-high 19 players on the list, had its season paused a day later. The Sabres then had as many as nine players sidelined at once, plus Krueger. The NHL had 22 players on the COVID-19 list on Jan. 30, and that number ballooned to a season-high 59 on Friday. The number dropped to 45 on Saturday, its first decrease since Jan. 29. Krueger questioned the NHL’s decision to proceed with the second game of the Sabres-Devils series by calling it “a rough weekend,” but he’s praised the league for how it has responded since. “I’m happy the NHL has been as constructive as possible in learning from the experience that we had,” Krueger said. “So it seems to make it worthwhile.” Sabres forward Taylor Hall believes the league has learned from what happened. “This is everyone’s first time going through this, and there’s going to be mistakes that are not on purpose,” said Hall, who tested positive but was asymptomatic while spending 10 days in isolation before being cleared on Saturday. “We’re all trying our best here. And I don’t think anyone deserves more blame than anyone else.” The decision to add rapid tests came after Vegas forward Tomas Nosek was allowed to play the first two periods against Anaheim on Tuesday, before being pulled as a result of a positive test. Rapid tests return results within a half hour and augment the PCR daily tests which were already taking place. Though more accurate, PCR tests require a 12-24 hour turnaround. “The more information we have, the quicker it is, the better off everybody is,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “The one thing I can take comfort in is I know the NHL is putting the players’ safety first. But this is a messy, messy thing we’re dealing with.” The St. Louis Blues are the only U.S.-based team to not have a player land on the COVID-19 list, with the other four based in Canada: Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. And yet, the vagaries of the coronavirus don’t diminish fears of a Canadian team being affected. “This thing is so uncontrollable, and you don’t really know where it’s coming from,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “I think a lot of it is just flat-out luck.” McDavid spoke hours before the Oilers placed forward Jesse Puljujarvi on their COVID-19 list, before he was removed two days later. In Buffalo, Krueger is taking a day-at-a-time approach in determining when he’ll return, with assistant Steve Smith set to take over on an interim basis. Smith can appreciate how quickly situations can change based on the daily COVID-19 results that pop up in his inbox. “Every morning, I have a pit in my stomach wondering whether it’s going to be my day,” Smith said. “The first thing I do is I look at my phone and see whether it’s positive or negative from the day before. I look for the green button, and when I’m green, I’m a happy guy.” ___ AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Wawrow, The Associated Press
Kaillie Humphries wasn’t sure if she would get a chance to race this season. She ended up on top of the world — twice. Humphries ended her international season Sunday by winning the inaugural women’s monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones claimed on the same track last weekend. Humphries becomes the obvious gold-medal favourite going into the Olympic season, with two medal events — now with monobob included — awaiting women's bobsledders at next winter's Beijing Games for the first time. “To be able to end on a high, I really just continue to think that I am so grateful to be here,” Humphries said. “To be representing the United States and to be able to compete is such a huge honour. And I’m excited to go home and see my husband and my dog.” Moments later, Humphries hopped atop the medal stand amid a backdrop of snow-covered evergreen trees, wrapped herself in the American flag, then put her right hand over her heart as “The Star-Spangled Banner” cut through the frosty air. It was her fifth world championship, her third in as many tries since getting her release from the Canadian program and beginning to slide for the United States in 2019. If the Calgary native — a two-time Olympic gold medallist who is married to an American and now calls San Diego home — is going to race for the U.S. in next winter’s Beijing Games, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months. “She’s the best driver in the world,” longtime bobsled analyst John Morgan said. Toronto's Cynthia Appiah was the top Canadian in fifth place. "I crashed four out of six times in training and was on the cusp of not competing," Appiah said. "I was feeling down in the dumps and just wanted to throw in the towel, but Day 1 (of the race) went surprisingly well and it gave me a little more confidence." Humphries’ final time for four runs over two days was 3 minutes, 59.62 seconds — a half-second better than anyone else. She had the fastest time in each of the final three heats, a track-record time of 59.47 seconds in the final run clinching gold. “We just saved the best for last," Humphries said. Germany and Canada took the next six spots behind Humphries, with the Germans grabbing silver and bronze. Stephanie Schneider, the leader after Saturday’s first two heats, finished second in 4:00.12. Laura Nolte was third in 4:00.42. Mariama Jamanka was fourth for Germany, followed by Appiah, Germany’s Kim Kalicki and Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta. On average, those six German and Canadian sleds were 1.43 seconds behind Humphries. In sliding, that margin is enormous. “Kaillie, she’s the best in the world, hands-down, one of the best pilots in the world, men or women, taking the bobsled down the hill,” U.S. assistant coach Brian Shimer said. “No question.” Elana Meyers Taylor was 15th for the U.S., her medal hopes dashed by a first-heat crash Saturday. Like Humphries, Germany's Francesco Friedrich won double gold at worlds, capping off an easy four-man win later Sunday in 3:35.02. It's the fifth consecutive year that he has swept the two- and four-man golds at either the world championships or Olympics, and his 11th world championship overall. The Austrian sled driven by Benjamin Maier was second in 3:35.81, and the German sled driven by Johannes Lochner was third in 3:36.53. Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., drove the Canadian sled to a fifth-place finish in 3:36.95. "We put up a good fight, but I just made too many mistakes in the track," said Kripps. "This is still one of my best results in four-man here, and I learned a lot about how to drive four-man in Altenberg when the track is fast like this." Counting all three sliding sports — bobsled, skeleton and luge — American athletes won 18 medals on the top international sliding circuits this winter, all from women. Each of Humphries’ five medals were golds; two from worlds, one in World Cup and two in the Monobob World Series. “Her experience, patience and talent helped her win this gold medal for Team USA,” U.S. coach Mike Kohn said. The U.S. wasn’t sure until December if it would be going overseas to compete in any events. These world championship races for bobsled and skeleton were to have been held in Lake Placid, New York, over the past two weeks — then moved to Germany because of the pandemic and travel concerns. The American teams wound up skipping the first half of the season while determining if their sliders could compete in Europe safely. They figured it out in time, and once Humphries got rolling over the past three weeks including the World Cup finale and last weekend’s women’s bobsled title race, she was unstoppable. “A historic day,” Humphries said. “I am super pumped.” ___ With files from The Canadian Press. More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Mason Plumlee had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, and the Detroit Pistons spoiled Stan Van Gundy’s return to Motown, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 123-112 on Sunday night. Van Gundy was the coach and president of basketball operations for the Pistons from 2014-18. He’s coaching the Pelicans now, and Detroit became the latest team to blitz New Orleans from 3-point range. The Pistons had six players with at least 15 points, and Detroit went 17 of 35 from beyond the arc — 13 of 21 during the final three quarters. Josh Jackson led Detroit with 21 points, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 18. The Pelicans also lost their previous two games, allowing 25 3-pointers in each of those. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram scored 26 points each for the Pelicans, but New Orleans couldn't hold on after an impressive start. The Pelicans shot 79% from the field in a 40-point first quarter. The Pelicans led by 10 after the first, but they scored just 22 points in the second and trailed by two at halftime. Detroit was up 97-89 after three. Mykhailiuk made a couple 3s to give the Pistons a 108-97 lead in the fourth. Detroit is in last place in the Eastern Conference but has won three of four. Plumlee, who missed the previous two games with elbow issues, became the first Pistons centre with a triple-double since Greg Monroe on Nov. 7, 2012. TIP-INS Pelicans: New Orleans allowed 129 and 143 points in its previous two games, so this was actually an improvement from that standpoint. Pistons: Plumlee became the fourth Pistons centre with a triple-double since 1965, joining Monroe, Ben Wallace and Bob Lanier. UP NEXT Pelicans: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The Pelicans beat Memphis 118-109 on Feb. 6. Pistons: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. The teams split two games last season. ___ Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Noah Trister, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the short-handed Charlotte Hornets for a 122-110 victory Sunday night. Derrick White scored 12 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, helping San Antonio to its fifth win in six games. The Spurs also improved to 5-0 this season against Eastern Conference teams. Terry Rozier had 33 points for the Hornets, who played without leading scorer Gordon Hayward because of a sore back and P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin due to health and safety protocols. In addition, Devonte Graham departed because of knee discomfort and did not play in the second half. Malik Monk scored 23 points for Charlotte, and rookie LaMelo Ball had 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in another solid performance. Rozier, who had 41 points in Friday's win against the Timberwolves, started strong with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting as the Hornets built a 33-17 lead. But the Spurs began to heat up in the second quarter, going 20 of 26 from the field and scoring 47 points to take a 64-59 halftime lead. The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter, but White scored 10 points in the first seven minutes to help the Spurs to a 108-99 lead. Charlotte pulled within six down the stretch, but White converted a driving layup across the lane with 47.8 seconds left to help close it out. Keldon Johnson added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Spurs, who went 16 for 19 at the free-throw line. TIP-INS Spurs: Had 31 assists. ... Were outrebounded 50-43. ... Shot just 29.4% from 3-point range. Hornets: Hayward had been listed as probable before his back tightened up. Coach James Borrego said he is day to day. ... Started three point guards in Rozier, Graham and Ball. UP NEXT Spurs: At Detroit on Tuesday and at Cleveland on Wednesday, capping a stretch of three road games in four days. Hornets: Host the Bulls on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Reed, The Associated Press
A look at first-leg matches in the Champions League's round of 16 on Tuesday and Wednesday: TUESDAY Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona will have Lionel Messi in his best form this season as the team resumes its campaign in Europe's top club competition. The Argentine great has scored nine goals in his last nine matches in all competitions, including a brace in the 5-1 rout of Alavés on Saturday. It remains unclear if coach Ronald Koeman will have Gerard Piqué or Ronald Araújo back from injuries to boost the team’s defence. PSG also has injury concerns. Both Neymar and Angel Di Maria are out, putting pressure on Kylian Mbappe to carry the attack. Mbappe scored twice in the 5-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir back in December — when the Turkish side had nothing but pride to play for — but more telling is that Mbappe had not scored in the nine previous Champions League games dating back to November 2019. Without his two main creators, Mbappe will be heavily reliant on Marco Verratti pushing up as a makeshift playmaker. That makes Barcelona’s task straightforward in shutting him down. That's if Verratti even starts, because he is nursing a bruised hip. Leipzig vs. Liverpool With its Premier League title defence in shreds, Liverpool has only one opportunity to win silverware this season: in the Champions League. Manager Jürgen Klopp will have to fix his team's creaking defence if that is to happen. Liverpool heads into the knockout stage with its three senior centre backs — Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip — all out long term and one of the emergency replacements, midfielder Fabinho, also out. It leaves Klopp likely having to rely on midfielder Jordan Henderson and an inexperienced January signing from Schalke, Ozan Kabak, to hold the fort in front of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has made errors leading to goals in his last two Premier League games. Leipzig’s preparations for the game have been overshadowed by the coronavirus and future of star defender Dayot Upamecano. The latter has been cleared up with Bayern Munich’s confirmation on Sunday that he will be joining the eight-time defending champions at the end of the season. Fears of coronavirus mutations have led to the game being held in Budapest rather than Leipzig as German authorities would not grant the Liverpool team an exemption to travel restrictions. WEDNESDAY Porto vs. Juventus Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his homeland hoping to leave with his side firmly in control ahead of the second leg. Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down despite turning 36 earlier this month. The Portugal international has scored three goals in his last five matches and also netted to help Juventus win its first trophy under Andrea Pirlo, when the Bianconeri beat Napoli in the Italian Super Cup last month. However, Juventus lost at the weekend against the same opponent. Juventus beat Porto home and away — without conceding a goal — the last time the two sides met, at the same stage four years ago. Porto's recent poor results have left the club seven points behind Portuguese league leader Sporting Lisbon. Porto hasn’t played in the knockout stage of the Champions League since losing to eventual champion Liverpool in the 2018-19 quarterfinals. Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund is increasingly looking to the Champions League after a Bundesliga season that has not being going to plan. The German team has just one win from its last six games. Edin Terzic’s side was fortunate to get away with a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday, and Sevilla will present a formidable challenge after winning its last nine games across all competitions. Terzic has pointed to his team’s ongoing defensive lapses and appears at a loss on how to correct them. Dortmund has collected only 14 points from a possible 30 in the Bundesliga since the 38-year-old Terzic took over from the fired Lucien Favre. Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui's only concern is whether captain Jesús Navas will be back on time from a hip problem. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
