Lamar Stevens scores and draws the foul

Mahomes made her debut with the iconic magazine as a Rookie this year
Bryson DeChambeau said a reunion needs to "happen quicker rather than later just for the good of the sport."
A significant change for one of the PGA Tour's biggest stars comes just before the season's first major.
The guy driving the Ferrari was Doug Ford’s campaign manager…
Stefon Diggs is going from one AFC contender to another as the Buffalo Bills trade their star wide receiver to the Houston Texans.
The Newfoundland Growlers won't finish out the 2023-2024 season, marking the second time a Toronto Maple Leafs minor league affiliated team has left the province. With six games left on the schedule, the ECHL announced on Tuesday its board of governors voted to terminate the club's membership effective immediately "for failure to fulfil its obligations under the ECHL Bylaws." In a statement posted on its website, the Growlers said team owners Deacon Sports and Entertainment couldn't finalize a s
In a wild scene at MSG, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils game began with a fight between Matt Rempe and Kurtis MacDermid.
For the second straight season, the Mets open 2024 with the highest team payroll. Complete list of the 30 teams.
The Bills already could have been in the market for another wide receiver, but Buffalo has a pressing need for one after trading Stefon Diggs.
Guess who is back in Outlander for season 8?!
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. also tied a Royals franchise record on Monday night.
HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Schneider’s two-run homer off closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros 2-1 on Tuesday night. “It was just a great swing on a pitch that he can handle,” manager John Schneider said. It looked like the Blue Jays were going to be shut out for a second straight night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season in Houston’s 10-0 win Monday. They had been shut out for 19 consecutive innings and trailed
Voters in Kansas City overwhelmingly said no to a sales tax that would have funded $1.5 billion for Chiefs and Royals stadium projects.
"In race control on Sunday night, we felt that it was the right call and stood by it," a NASCAR spokesperson said. "With the benefit of 36 hours of review, it became clear that the 11 did go early."
Anthony Kim had forged himself a burgeoning golf career by the time he was 26.
Wrexham aim to avoid final day nerves with five games remaining in the race for promotion to League One.
HOUSTON (AP) — During his time with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Verdugo frequently played with several gaudy chains bouncing around his neck. He packs at least six for every road trip, and he's lost count of how many he owns. In his first season with the famously clean-cut New York Yankees, Verdugo has been given an order by manager Aaron Boone: only one chain per game. “It’s kind of been hard, man,” Verdugo said. “Because usually I'm used to wearing like three of four.” Verdugo looks like a new ma
The author of the new book on Pete Rose details the differences/similarities between Rose and Shohei Ohtani.
LSU's Angel Reese has been subjected to a year's worth of criticism. All for playing the game she loves and trying to have some fun while doing it.
The controversy surrounding Shohei Otani is just a hint of the potential scandals arising from legalized sports betting.