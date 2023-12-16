Lamar Stevens rises up and throws it down
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension made sense to him while talking to reporters head of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new career-high and franchise record with 64 points against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but the game was marred by a dispute over the game ball.
December 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season in the NBA. That's because it is the first day most of last offseason's free agents can finally be traded. It's also when teams have more flexibility toward aggregating multiple ...
Colby Covington drew massive heat from his fellow fighters after he made a contorvesial comment about Leon Edwards' deceased father at the UFC 296 press conference.
Anthony Davis signed a staggering $190 million contract with the Lakers in 2020, and he's been living a life of luxury in Los Angeles ever since.
Charles Barkley reacts to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension following an on-court altercation earlier this week with Jusuf Nurkić.
The Warriors are sticking with Draymond Green after he was suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game.
"There will be nothing until February, I'm not allowed to."
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks. In exchange, the Sharks received forward Jack Studnicka. Cicek, 23, has appeared in 18 games with the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda this season, registering three points (one goal, two assists). The six-foot-three, 201-pounder played all 16 of his career NHL games in 2022-23 with the Sharks, having four assists in that span. Studnicka, meanwhile, has pla
MONTREAL — Sidney Crosby had Mark Recchi as a mentor when he entered the NHL in 2005-06. On Wednesday night, Sid the Kid matched his former teammate on the all-time scoring list — and it won’t take long to pass him if the game was any indicator. Crosby put on a show with two goals and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins came back to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a never-ending 12-round shootout. "It goes by really quick,” said Crosby about his career. “To be in company with Recchs, havin
Tyler Glasnow, an oft-injured strikeout artist, is on the move to L.A.
Ex-Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott signed with the New England Patriots this past offseason. How has Elliott played this season?
The Blues fired head coach Craig Berube during a significant losing streak
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden scored his 25,000th career point while racking up 28 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds, and Kawhi Leonard added 27 points and eight rebounds in the Los Angeles Clippers' sixth straight victory, 121-113 over the slumping Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Norman Powell scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter for the Clippers, who overcame Paul George's first injury absence of the season for their 11th win in 14 games. Los Angeles adroitly held of
Sanko is nominated for Sports Personality of the Year at the Annual World MMA Awards on Thursday
True North Sports and Entertainment has recruited Manitoba businesspeople to sell season tickets for the Winnipeg Jets.True North invited business leaders to Canada Life Centre on Tuesday as part of an effort to expand its season-ticket base, spokesperson Krista Sinaisky said.At the meeting, True North chief revenue officer Norva Riddell invited businesspeople from Winnipeg and elsewhere in Manitoba "to promote season ticket memberships to their respective business and personal networks," Sinais
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit went off on Florida State fans angry for being left out of the playoff in favor of Alabama.