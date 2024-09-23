Lamar Jackson's best plays vs. Cowboys Week 3
Watch Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson best plays vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 3 matchup.
Watch Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson best plays vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 3 matchup.
Baltimore led 28-6 after three quarters but was in a close game at the end
One of the NFL's best kickers made some history on Sunday.
Derrick Henry had a monster day on the ground in Dallas
CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Mazi Smith were all held out of practice Wednesday for the Cowboys due to injury.
Nearly 30% of users in Yahoo Sports survivor pools picked the Ravens to beat the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
The Chiefs barely, barely won in a thrilling opener at Arrowhead Stadium against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore
Alvin Kamara scored four touchdowns as the Saints rolled in Dallas for the most surprising 2-0 start in the NFL.
Jackson’s performance suggested that he’s still being counted on to be Superman at a time when the offense is supposed to be protecting him with more balance. We'll see if it was a Week 1 anomaly.
Never too early to start plugging in those fantasy football waivers! Check out this suggested trio for Week 2.
The NFL's ratings keep growing, especially when Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are involved. Taylor Swift doesn't hurt either.
Let's preview Week 1 from a betting perspective.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into the Ravens’ narrow loss to the Chiefs on the first Thursday Night Football game of the season. The two pick superlative awards for the 2024 season and make bold predictions for the remaining Week 1 games.
The NFL is cracking down on illegal formations in 2024. The Baltimore Ravens learned the hard way Thursday night.
Brown suffered the injury during the Chiefs' first preseason game.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows that team owner Jerry Jones loves to talk and dismissed his comments on contract negotiations as noise.
The Volunteers won on the road at Oklahoma on Saturday.
The Chiefs held off two AFC contenders in the first two weeks and hit the road for the first time in 2024
Andy Dalton started at quarterback Sunday, and the Carolina Panthers' offense didn't look like the worst in football. Far from it.
The Fever couldn’t get into rhythm Sunday against the Sun’s league-leading defense, and Clark’s shooting struggles on the road in Connecticut continued.
Another week, another costly Will Levis mistake.