Lamar Jackson wins 2023 AP Most Valuable Player
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson presents his speech after winning the 2023 AP MVP award at the 13th annual NFL Honors his second time winning the MVP award.
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of greatness and will be considered a dynasty if they win another Super Bowl on Sunday, retired four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski told CNN.
Chiefs assistant Porter Ellett says this Travis Kelce gift remains “one of the top things I’ve ever gotten.”
The veteran Super Bowl broadcaster said a “big something” will happen due to the Las Vegas setting.
The e.l.f. Super Bowl ad features courtroom shenanigans with "Suits" alumni, Judge Judy and Meghan Trainor, directed by Zach Woods.
The couples' two daughters will watch from home with other family members
In fairness, though, it blew the call last year.
The Oscar-nominated actress stars alongside NFL Legends Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith — some of the greatest players who never won a Super Bowl
With the 2024 Super Bowl days away, betting odds paint a clear picture. Here are the latest point spread and Vegas betting odds for the big game.
TORONTO — Oshawa Generals forward Connor Lockhart has been suspended indefinitely by the team and the Ontario Hockey League after it was learned he is under investigation by Durham Regional Police. The league said in a statement Wednesday that Lockhart was being suspended for a "league and team code of conduct matter." The statement said the OHL and the Generals were made aware of the police investigation Tuesday. The league did not detail the nature of the code of conduct breach, and said it wi
There should be no shortage of interest if the Bears decide to trade Justin Fields.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors tied up some loose ends ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making deals with the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from Utah for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick on Thursday morning. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded from the Raptors to Brooklyn for guard Spencer Dinwiddie — who was immediately waived — early in the afternoon. The
"They should have to sit out for a period of time, pay fines, and support/play in only non-signature events."
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won a record $19.9 million in salary arbitration on Wednesday when a three-person panel picked his request rather than the Toronto Blue Jays' $18.05 million offer. Scott Buchheit, Walt De Treux and Jeanne Charles made the decision a day after listening to arguments. Players have a 6-2 lead in hearings this year with 10 cases pending. Guerrero topped the previous high awarded from a hearing — the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández recei
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — JC Tretter, president of the NFL Players Association, said Wednesday that plastic was supposed to be placed on top of UNLV's practice fields but was never installed. The NFL placed natural grass on top of the Rebels' field turf, and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan complained it was too soft. The 49ers are practicing at UNLV this week for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is working out at the Las Vegas Raiders' facility. NFL Commission
USA Today's latest 2024 NFL mock draft has five QBs in the first round. Here's why they're going faster than any draft since 1999.
NEW YORK — Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment has been fined US$5,000 for interference on Toronto's Jake McCabe after a sequence in Wednesday's game left the Maple Leafs defenceman bloodied. The play occurred in the second period of Toronto's 5-4 victory when Marchment caught McCabe with a late hit after the blueliner reversed the puck along the boards. The Leafs were left fuming after the incident, which wasn't penalized by on-ice officials. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said McCabe requir
Andy Reid played down the idea of Bieniemy returning to Kansas City on Wednesday. But another team near to his heart has a glaring need for his services.
Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL, but saw enough of the New England Patriots offense to say that Mac Jones wasn't to blame for their bad season.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets traded starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors, who are waiving him. The Nets acquired Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young from Toronto, though they waived Young to complete a three-team trade later Thursday with Phoenix and Memphis. Dinwiddie was in his second stint with the Nets, having been acquired from Dallas before last year's trade deadline in the deal for Kyrie Irving. He started 48 games this season, averaging 12.6 point
Kyrie Irving has a Dallas Maverick has resulted in pretty much more of the same for the Dallas Mavericks.