Lamar Jackson on playoff loss: 'I'm not gonna put that on Mark'
Lamar Jackson nearly led a game-tying drive, but for the fourth time Allen's Bills will face Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in the playoffs.
If you played this game 100 times, each team might win 50. The Ravens dominated the Bills earlier this season with Derrick Henry leading the way, but here are the keys to the rematch.
The Steelers slumped badly late in the season, including a loss to the Ravens.
Tomlin isn’t the problem with the Steelers. Saying he is requires a belief the Steelers should have won more than 10 games this season. But the frustration from Steelers fans is valid.
Buffalo has never been a home underdog in a playoff game.
The Ravens' best brand of offense this season has been running it like a service academy. In Jackson's last playoff game, the Ravens couldn’t sustain drives vs. KC. This year feels different.
An unrestricted free agent, Johnson can earn the Ravens an extra 2026 draft pick if he signs with another team in the offseason.
The Lions and Ravens led with four players each named first-team All-Pro.
Without Zay Flowers in the lineup, Baltimore switched to a run-first option, and holy heaven did it work.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Is this the year the Ravens finally reach a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson?
The Ravens clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win.
Baltimore has become a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball, Green Bay has a legit shot to upset the Eagles on the road, and why Vikings-Rams might be the coolest matchup of the weekend.
Lamar Jackson broke a record and made his MVP case on Christmas.
Jackson set the NFL record for most career rushing yards and also threw a pair of touchdowns.
This would be a big loss for the Ravens.
Garrett is tied with the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson with 14 sacks this season.
If Jackson does sneak out of the locker room to catch the halftime show, he wouldn't be the first player to do so.
The Ravens still need some help. If the Steelers and Ravens win out, Pittsburgh would win the AFC North based on the third tiebreaker, which would be a better record against common opponents.