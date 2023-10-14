Lakota West defeats Mason, 10-7

The Canadian Press

Ted Nolan should have been thrilled. The knock at the door was the delivery of the Jack Adams Award — a prestigious nod given annually to the NHL's coach of the year. Nolan won the trophy the previous season after guiding the Buffalo Sabres to a surprise division title, besting a field that included the legendary Scotty Bowman. "I knew what was in the box," Nolan recalled, "but I'd pushed any thought of its arrival far from my mind." He placed the package at the top of the stairs. Emotions washe