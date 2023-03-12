Lakewood woman dies after she was struck by car in 24 Hour Fitness gym parking lot

CBC

A First Nation in northern Alberta is mourning the death of a five-year-old boy who was killed by his family's dogs on Sunday. The child died after being attacked by his family's dogs on Whitefish Lake First Nation on Sunday, Const. Kelsey Davidge said Thursday. "He did die from a dog attack/mauling," she said. "They were family-owned pets. There is no public safety concerns or other concerns to the public." Davidge said the family killed the dogs themselves following the attack. She was unable