Lakewood police setting up resource center for those impacted by Denver-Lakewood mass shooting
Lakewood police are setting up a resource center for those impacted by the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting.
Lakewood police are setting up a resource center for those impacted by the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting.
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night.
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.
The World Juniors have officially been cancelled after COVID-19 outbreaks on several teams.
Kyrie practiced with the Nets for the first time in months.
The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions.
Anthony Sweat was shot and killed on Tuesday night near Richmond, Virginia. He was 27.
We've been down this road before.
Ricky Rubio was one assist shy of a triple-double on Tuesday night in New Orleans when he went down.
Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners.
Rain, snow, wind and heat are each factors that have complicated matters for ice maintenance crews at previous outdoor NHL events.
With Tuukka Rask's seemingly imminent return, this Boston Bruins group as we know it is gearing up for one last run.
Madden's first game for CBS isn't the Madden we came to know and love years later. But there are little hints of his future greatness sprinkled throughout.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Beijing Olympic protocols contain a policy that could bar athletes from the 2022 Winter Games long after they’ve cleared COVID-19 infections.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night. Brandon Saad, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored in St. Louis’ first game since a 4-2 loss at Winnipeg on Dec. 19. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves in his second start since being activated off the COVID-19 list. “We had a lot of time to rest,” Tarasenko said. “I know a lot of guys spent it with families. It gives you more positive emotions.” Leon Draisait
Freeman has brought an aura of freshness to one of college football’s stuffiest brands. Can the energy and interest nudge Notre Dame higher than the peaks it reached under Brian Kelly?
Unfortunately for the Hawks, commissioner Adam Silver doesn't sound ready to pause the season.
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, surpassing 10,000 for his career, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak and tie for the NBA lead. The Suns rebounded from home losses to Golden State and Memphis to pull even with the Warriors atop the league standings at 27-7. Booker made 12 of 24 shots from the floor, going 6 of 12 from 3-point range. JaVale McGee and Cameron Payne each scored 16 points, with McGee adding eight