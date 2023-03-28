Lakewood officer hurt in shootout with armed robbery suspects, police say

The Canadian Press

Montreal police said seven people perished in a fire that swept through an Old Montreal building on the morning of March 16. Victims are from Ontario, Quebec and the United States. After discovering the final two bodies on Monday, police said they did not believe there were any other victims in the rubble. Here is a list of the victims who have been identified or reported missing. An Wu, 31, a neuroscientist doing post-doctoral work at the University of California San Diego, was in Montreal for