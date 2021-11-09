Lakewood high school theater students return to the stage as their teacher fights cancer diagnosis
It's been 18 months since theater students at Green Mountain High School have actually been able to perform on stage in front of an audience.
It's been 18 months since theater students at Green Mountain High School have actually been able to perform on stage in front of an audience.
In a tough-to-watch interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, the mother of "John Doe 2" blasted Gary Bettman while pleading for help for her son.
Phillip Danault had two goals and an assist for Los Angeles, while former Leafs forward Trevor Moore added one in the Kings win.
Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the LA Angels and Blue Jays sluggers Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Marcus Semien are finalists for American League MVP.
The Steelers took advantage of their good fortune to improve to 5-3 with a wild win over the Bears.
That marks 10 50-point games for Stephen Curry in his career, and the first in the league so far this season.
There are cheap shots, and there's this.
Michael Frolik was not one of the many members of the Montreal Canadiens organization pleased with the 2020-21 campaign.
The Oilers' power play has been performing better than any we've seen in the modern era.
"What’s more rare about Scottie Barnes is his IQ for the game," Durant said.
Is there value in backing some preseason favorites in the futures market after their slow starts?
Feliciano spent his entire career with the Mets.
Thirteen teams in the NHL play four games this week, meaning there are lots of quality options available on the waiver wire.
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
Kevin Durant was impressed by Scottie Barnes's game and credits the rookie for the way he plays basketball.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans has been ruled out of his national team's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches because of injury, the federation said Tuesday. Federation spokesman Stefan Van Loock said the Leicester player will miss Group E matches against Estonia later this week and at Wales on Nov. 16. Belgium will qualify for next year's World Cup with a win over Estonia, or if Wales fails to beat Belarus on Saturday. The Belgian federation did not specify the nature of Ti
PARIS (AP) — Paul Pogba will miss France’s World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland because of a right thigh injury, the national team said Tuesday. Video footage on French media showed the Manchester United midfielder pull up after taking a shot in training on Monday, before hobbling away. Jordan Veretout has come into the squad as a replacement for Pogba, who would likely have started for France in Saturday’s home game against Kazakhstan. The French lead their qualifying group by th
Pam Maldonado, the worldwide leader in MACTION betting, gets you set for the second week of mid-week games. She has a bet for Tuesday and Wednesday for your betting needs.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Fields nearly had his moment in the spotlight on “Monday Night Football.” The rookie quarterback guided the Chicago Bears to a go-ahead touchdown against Pittsburgh with 1:46 remaining, but Ben Roethlisberger responded with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career. Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left and the Steelers escaped with a 29-27 win. “For Justin to lead that offense down there and finish with a touchdown was really good, but in t
After a real stinker of a fantasy football weekend, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together and try to make sense of what is left on the waiver wire. The guys also try to find value in the Titans backfield, wonder if it’s time for Taysom Hill (and Trey Lance), and give you their favorite bets for the MVP award.
All the broken tackles and hearts that pinballing rookie Javonte Williams left in his wake Sunday can't do justice to the elusiveness the Denver Broncos displayed in producing one of the season's biggest shockers. The Broncos adroitly avoided two big booby traps on their way to crushing the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 as double-digit road underdogs on Sunday when they joined the Chiefs, Giants and Jaguars as teams that began the day at .500 or worse and beat a division leader. First, the Broncos escape