Lakewood High School students compete for national competition with NASA
Imagine if your next Amazon delivery came in a box you could eat. Well, the students in Lakewood High School's HUNCH program do not have to just dream.
Imagine if your next Amazon delivery came in a box you could eat. Well, the students in Lakewood High School's HUNCH program do not have to just dream.
As part of a NASA experiment, a group of elementary school students in Ottawa wanted to see what happens if an EpiPen was sent up to space. Would the device that treats potentially fatal allergies still work? Touria Izri explains how their findings not only surprised and impressed career scientists, but also have real implications for the health and safety of astronauts.
Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from one of two cases on race-conscious college admissions, though her influence might have been limited anyway.
A school bus driver in Ohio was praised as a hero after she saved a student from possibly getting hit by a car on February 23.Footage from Tecumseh Local Schools, a school district in New Carlisle, shows a school bus stopping to drop a student off. The driver notices an oncoming vehicle and intervenes to grab the student just as he is about to step out.“We are feeling very grateful this evening for the alertness and quick actions of one of our amazing bus drivers,” Tecumseh Local Schools said.“This woman is our family hero tonight as this was my nephew,” Amy Mendenhall commented below the post.The school district said their “hero bus driver” April Wise was personally congratulated by State Rep Bernard Willis, Clark County Commissioner Lowell McGlothin, and many others on Monday.The Ohio Department of Transportation said: “We’re beyond grateful to April Wise, Tecumseh Local Schools bus driver, for her dedicated service and instant reaction to keep a student safe from a passing car.” Credit: Tecumseh Local Schools via Storyful
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia CommonsA Miami superyacht lawyer and New College of Florida alumnus has claimed he was the one to light the flame that ended in the governor’s takeover of the public liberal arts college.The tiny college of 650-some students in Sarasota, Florida, recently found itself at the center of the nation’s culture wars in the runup to the 2024 presidential election as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at the school and what he sees a
The first cases of poisoning were reported in November in the religious city of Qom.
Mining operation reportedly cost the school around $17,500 (£14,500) in electricity
Sex education has been suspended in Isle of Man schools after a drag queen allegedly told 11-year-olds that there are 73 genders.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor signed a bill Wednesday allowing people with concealed carry permits to take firearms onto public college and university campuses. “Proud day for me,” Republican Gov. Jim Justice said as he signed the bill, surrounded by more than two dozen state lawmakers, members of the National Rifle Association, and the West Virginia Citizens Defense League. The law will take effect in July 2024. Similar legislation has passed in 11 other states. Justice said
What started out as a fun little tour of one beloved high school has wound up sparking a major debate online about wealth inequality within America's public school system.
Michael Newman compared himself to Black students at predominantly white schools, frustrating his classmates and administrators, per his lawsuit.
Literary reconciliation Toronto School Board makes Indigenous Voices course mandatory for students by Patrick Quinn Education advocates are hopeful that an initiative from Canada’s largest school board to establish a compulsory course focused on Indigenous writers for all secondary students will send a strong message across the country. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) voted 18 to 3 on February 1 to replace its mandatory Grade 11 English course with one titled “Understanding Contemporary
House, Senate education committee members back plan to use state funds for private schooling
As the Supreme Court debates student loan forgiveness and FAFSA deadlines loom, families are relocating or sending kids abroad to afford college.
A black university lecturer sued for race discrimination because the nameplate on her door did not have her “Dr” title on it.
A federal judge ruled that the argument to pause student-debt relief for defrauded borrowers was "too weak" and the settlement can move forward.
Inspired by Harry Kane, a class of Year 6 students in London wrote to the Spurs and England star on what resilience and mental health means to them - so Harry decided to pay them a shock visit to discuss their amazing letters in person.
Pupils at a West Midlands school have been left stranded in the US for five days after a hotel inadvertently “shredded” their passports, parents have said.
Rep. Pressley told Insider that "we are still in this," and the Supreme Court should uphold Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan.
Millions of Americans are “drowning” in student loan debt as justices hear arguments over Biden cancellation plan
Where are the “Moms for the Truth” or “Dads for the Proper Teaching of History” groups? Herald Editorial Board writes | Opinion