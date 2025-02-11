Lakers vs Jazz Game Highlights

Lakers fans welcomed Luka Dončić with open arms on Monday night.
ESPN flexed the Lakers game to its Saturday broadcast schedule in anticpation of Luka Dončić making his debut. Instead, Austin Reaves was the star.
The Lakers' new superstar hasn't played in a game since Christmas.
Mark Williams' physical reportedly showed "multiple issues."
The Chiefs reached a deal to use "three-peat," trademarked by Pat Riley, if they won Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles had a forceful response.
Asked about the possibility of visiting the White House, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie and defensive end Josh Sweat both said they were focused on more immediate matters.
Patrick Dumont's explanations for the Luka Dončić trade aren't likely to satiate frustrated Mavericks fans.
Sunday's Super Bowl was decided by a handful of big plays by the Eagles, most of them on defense.
The longtime ESPN color commentator was near tears telling the audience what it meant for him to be back.
Mavericks fans gathered outside of American Airlines Center on Saturday, calling for GM Nico Harrison to be fired
That's one of the most LeBron James stats ever.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our fantasy baseball positional previews with the hot corner, the third basemen.
Kevin Love had questions.
"The NBA’s future and reach is the brightest it’s ever been."
The shorthanded Warriors lost to the Jazz shortly after learning of the Jimmy Butler trade.
Dončić indicated he knew he would leave Dallas someday and had no response to remarks made about him following the trade.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy fallout of the NBA's latest blockbuster trade.
It's time for Los Angeles to begin building around its new face of the franchise: Dončić.
Fans are upset with the Mavericks after voluntarily trading Luka Dončić.
The terms haven't been disclosed yet, but Riley reportedly made $600K back in 1998 off the trademark. How much would that be today?