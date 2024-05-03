Lakers dismiss Darvin Ham - but do they have options?
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine and Trey Kerby discuss what’s next for Los Angeles after the team parted ways with the head coach after two seasons at the helm.
Pete Crow-Armstrong did what he could to avoid the tag, baffling announcers.
NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon first went public with their relationship in 2020
The NBA on TNT personality shared his thoughts while on Shannon Sharpe's podcast "Club Shay Shay"
Jack Nicklaus got the message loud and clear.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Beverley indicated a video showing him throwing a ball at a spectator on Thursday was misleading but later added that “I have to be better.” Cameras showed Beverley sitting on the bench and tossing a ball into the stands and hitting a fan with about 2 1/2 minutes left in Milwaukee’s 120-98 Game 6 loss at Indiana that knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs. After a different fan threw the ball back to Beverley, who was holding his arm out for it, the B
Philadelphia has Joel Embiid ... and a whole lot of cap room.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team had a decision to make. The Maple Leafs head coach watched his players put in a terrible Game 4 performance on home ice against the Boston Bruins — one that left them sitting in a 3-1 series hole against an opponent seemingly on cruise control to the second round of the Stanley Cup tournament. The disastrous showing last Saturday also included star Toronto forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander bickering on the bench, and brought ugly narrative
There are 11 LIV players who won't try to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
Epidemic of questionable calls continues as the Dallas Stars’ Game 5 win over Las Vegas is marred by the refs
The Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on former Bears QB Justin Fields, which would've paid him $25.6 million in 2025.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Hart rattled a box of candy — “Mike and Ike’s, baby!” — to explain where he found the energy boost to hit the winning 3-pointer in Game 6. Hart then turned to his left and raised his right hand, expecting some love from Jalen Brunson. Brunson left Hart hanging. “Don’t dap him,” New York Knicks teammate Donte DiVincenzo chimed in. Brunson joked that, yes, it was movie theater snacks that fueled Hart through the playoffs. “It’s Mike and Ike’s. It’s popcorn,” Brunson said.
DENVER (AP) — A supremely confident Reggie Jackson was just waiting to let loose as he watched Jamal Murray dribble past Nikola Jokic's high screen with the seconds ticking away on the Los Angeles Lakers' season. “Just watch our bench, I clearly called, ‘Game!’” Murray's backup said Thursday following the Denver Nuggets' practice at Ball Arena. “I mean, the guy has the ball in his hands, with the shot clock running down, time running out, I haven't seen too many do it better than him.” One week
Peter Oosterhuis, a former golf analyst CBS, Sky Sports and Golf Chahhel and two-time winner of the European Tour money title, died Thursday, a day short of his 76th birthday. No cause was given by the PGA Tour, which announced his passing. Oosterhuis retired from broadcasting in 2014 with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. During his …
The Rangers scored just four goals against the Hurricanes in three regular-season meetings, but earned two wins in those games.
TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto has now won two straight — including Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 — after falling behind their Original Six rival 3-1 to force a winner-take-all finale Saturday in Boston. Morgan Rielly had two assists. Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots for the Bruins, who also blew a 3-1 lead against the Florida P
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bradley Cooper rocked a Dr. J jacket from his courtside seat at Game 6. The A-list actor had a few more 76ers fans join him Thursday night for Philadelphia's playoff game against New York — about 2,000 more courtesy of ticket giveaways from Sixers ownership. The Sixers' strategy heading into Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first-round series was to keep Knicks fans out of Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night. Team owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer and David Adelman and for
Bucks guard Patrick Beverley chucked a basketball twice at Pacers fans with seats behind the Bucks bench late in the fourth quarter of Game 6.
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is just over one week away. When is it, which teams are participating and who has the odds for the top pick?
Indiana has always been a basketball state, but fans have shown extra pride over the past few weeks with the arrival of Caitlin Clark.
Twenty horses will compete in the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024. Here is the list of participants and their latest odds to win.