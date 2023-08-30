Lake Okeechobee's water level holding steady after Idalia's rains
Hurricane Idalia’s impact on Lake Okeechobee is being watched closely as the lake level remains high and concerns persist about water releases towards Stuart.
What to know about the wall of water.
Congressman Barry Loudermilk made the case for global warming without realizing it.
His truck may have been low on batteries, but he was charged up.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the federal environment minister's criticism of a major oilsands company constitutes a "provocative" verbal attack on Alberta's energy sector."Steven Guilbeault has once again shown his utter contempt for Alberta, our economy and our energy workers," reads a statement attributed to the premier, released on Wednesday."Minister Guilbeault's comments are a continuation of his provocative verbal attacks on Alberta's energy sector, the most environmentally responsi
Avi Loeb's team's findings may not say whether the metallic spheres are artificial or natural in origin, but they are unmatched in our solar system.
Environment Canada has now issued a rainfall warning for all of Nova Scotia."There remains a fair bit of uncertainty with regards to how this weather disturbance, which is unrelated to Hurricane Franklin passing well to the south, will evolve as it tracks across the province," Environment Canada said in its warning."As this information becomes clearer, timing and locations of the heaviest rain as well as expected rainfall amounts may change."Hurricane Idalia is expected to hit Florida's west coa
Two Montana men killed a mama grizzly bear over the weekend after officials say she charged them when they startled her and her cub.
Tropical Storm Idalia, likely to become a hurricane by Tuesday morning, continues to grow in strength as it targets a landfall on the Florida coast this week
The “robust” animals were easily spotted under the midday sun, researchers said.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was in Argentia Monday, touring the town's port, which will serve as a key location in Canada's role in the global energy transition. (Terry Roberts/CBC)Walking on the grounds of the port of Argentia, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland touted Newfoundland and Labrador as being on the precipice of becoming a world leader in the global energy transition."The people who are here right now, you're actually at the very centre of probably the most important
Several major wildfires continue to burn out-of-control in British Columbia's Interior, where forecasted rain had been hoped to dampen blazes in parts of the Central Okanagan and the Shuswap. But Environment Canada data shows neither Kelowna's airport nor Salmon Arm recorded measurable precipitation Tuesday, after initial predictions called for possible rain and thunderstorms in the evening. The weather station at Kelowna International Airport did observe light rain Tuesday night at 6 p.m. and t
A Colorado zoo says a two-year-old tiger that previously lived at the Toronto Zoo has died after an accident involving anesthesia. A statement by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says the tiger named Mila died on Friday from a spinal injury after slipping off a waist-high bench while on anesthesia for a serious dental issue that required surgery. The zoo says the tiger slipped off the bench less than a minute after lying down and said it was impossible from a human safety standpoint to stop her from fa
Here’s the latest on the Tropical Depression
Heavy rainfall across Nova Scotia has caused some flooding in the Kings County area, according to RCMP.Nova Scotia is under an Environment Canada rainfall warning, with up to 80 millimetres of rain expected throughout Wednesday.RCMP are asking motorists to avoid Highway 1 in Avonport, English Mountain Road in Coldbrook and Prospect Road in New Minas. They also say Belcher Street in Port Williams and Gaspereau River Road in Walbrook are dealing with some flooding.Cpl. Chris Marshall said the road
Thunderstorms continue along the B.C. coast as an unstable atmosphere persists, bringing the storm potential back to the province on Tuesday
Florida is bracing for a devastating flood of ocean water. Storm surges like this can be more deadly than hurricane winds.
Animal rescue agencies in Calgary are fighting hard to keep things running smoothly as the total number of surrendered pets and rescued animals continues to rise, pushing an already overburdened system to the brink.The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) currently has over 800 animals in care, a significant increase from its usual numbers."We [usually] try and hover around 600, so it's a pretty big increase," said Rachel Cote, the group's stakeholder relations manager."Right now, we have
EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is blasting federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over comments he made about capping emissions. Guilbeault had said because Alberta company Suncor wants to focus more on oil and gas production, it furthers the case for a federal emissions cap. Smith says Guilbeault's comments provocatively attack Alberta's energy sector, which she says is environmentally responsible and ethical. Guilbeault intends to publish draft regulations this fall to cap e
“They are starting to get more independent and active.”
The bear was acting defensively “in the surprise, close encounter with the two men,” Montana officials said.