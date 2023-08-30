Lake Okeechobee's water level holding steady after Idalia's rains

The Canadian Press

A Colorado zoo says a two-year-old tiger that previously lived at the Toronto Zoo has died after an accident involving anesthesia. A statement by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says the tiger named Mila died on Friday from a spinal injury after slipping off a waist-high bench while on anesthesia for a serious dental issue that required surgery. The zoo says the tiger slipped off the bench less than a minute after lying down and said it was impossible from a human safety standpoint to stop her from fa