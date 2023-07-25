'Lake Michigan, Where Are You?!' Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Reduces Visibility in Wisconsin

Smoke from Canadian wildfires descended upon Wisconsin once again on Tuesday, July 25, reducing visibility and affecting air quality.

Counties along the Lake Michigan coast would be the most impacted, with air quality expected to be unhealthy for everyone, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.

Eileen Worman, who posted this footage of the hazy shoreline, tweeted, “Lake Michigan, where are you?!” Credit: Eileen Worman via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]