Lake Isabella residents are losing sleep over multiple recent threats of arson

After a fire destroyed a trailer in a Kern County mobile home park, the neighbors there say the person they believe is responsible keeps coming back and threatening to start more fires. The trouble is quite literally keeping the people who live at the Sunset Trailer Park in Lake Isabella awake at night. They've organized themselves into 24-hour watch shifts, patrolling the property with baseball bats. 23ABC's Corey O'Leary visited the community to learn more.