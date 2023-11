Buffalo suburbs were covered in snow on November 27, with over a foot falling in some areas.

In Ochard Park, where this video posted on X was recorded, 14 inches of snow covered streets, according to media.

A lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 29. Credit: Paul Bembia via Storyful