Lake-Effect Snow Sweeps Through Western New York Amid Weather Warnings

Snow swept through parts of western New York on Thursday night, November 17, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple warnings for lake effect snow.

The NWS said the start of an “intense band of lake effect snow” was over the middle of Lake Erie and due to reach the Buffalo metro area on Thursday evening, bringing a “rapid onset” of heavy snow and quickly deteriorating travel conditions.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for parts of the state, describing the storm as “dangerous” and “life-threatening”.

This footage by Brandon Sparks shows snow in Lackawanna, south of Buffalo on Thursday night. Credit: Brandon Sparks via Storyful