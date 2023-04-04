Lake-Effect Snow Hits Salt Lake City Amid Winter Storm Warning

Snow fell on north-central Utah on Tuesday morning, April 4, as a lake-effect snow band gradually shifted east across the Salt Lake Valley, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

This footage, filmed by Sariah Farmer, shows reduced visibility and snow falling in Sandy, in the Salt Lake City metro area.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning, with additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches expected by 6 pm on Tuesday. Credit: Sariah Farmer via Storyful