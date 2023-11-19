What is lake effect snow?
We in Northeast Ohio are one of a few places in the entire world that has significant Lake Effect Snow, as the formation takes some special circumstances to drop inches to feet of snow in mere hours!
The road conditions were so bad that 1,500 vehicles were stranded overnight.
What do you get when you merge a Colorado low and an Alberta clipper? Rain, snow, and cold air.
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in Victoria and along the west coast of Vancouver Island, while southeastern B.C. could see freezing rain. The weather office says winds blowing 80 kilometres an hour with gusts up to 100 are forecast to persist on parts of the island until some time Sunday morning. The warning spans the communities of Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Renfrew, Sooke, and the Jordan River area, and strong winds are also expected in Victoria. Environment Canada says the winds
A Colorado low, Alberta clipper, and lake-effect will have the Great Lakes looking like the heart of winter by the end of next week
Soak up the relative warmth on the Prairies while you can, as temperatures dip below zero next week for a long while
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Wildlife officials across the Great Lakes are looking for spies to take on an almost impossible mission: stop the spread of invasive carp. Over the last five years, agencies such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have employed a new seek-and-destroy strategy that uses turncoat carp to lead them to the fish's hotspot hideouts. Agency workers turn carp into double agents by capturing them, implanting transmitters and tossing
According to Energybot, Americans pay, on average, $117 for electricity each month. Suze Orman: This Is the First Bill You Need To Pay Each MonthMark Cuban: Here's Why I Don't Spend Money on a...
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. No tsunami warning was in effect. The Office of Civil Defense said it was investigating a report of one death. Gregorio Narajos, 34, was getting ready to eat at the SM City General Santos mall when the quake hit Friday afternoon. “We went under the table, we can't do any thing else," he told The Associated Press. "Peo
About $166,000 in fines were issued to Metro Vancouver residents who did not abide by restrictions put in place this summer to try to conserve water.Of the 21 municipalities, one electoral area and one Treaty First Nation that make up Metro Vancouver, more than half issued fines ranging from $100 to $500 to residents who flouted water-restriction rules put in place Aug 4.They prohibited all lawn watering and only allowed trees, shrubs and flowers to be watered by hand, soaker hoses or drip irrig
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — People in southwest Iceland remained on edge Saturday, waiting to see whether a volcano rumbling under the Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt. Civil protection authorities said that even if it doesn't, it's likely to be months before it is safe for residents evacuated from the danger zone to go home. The fishing town of Grindavik was evacuated a week ago as magma – semi-molten rock – rumbled and snaked under the earth amid thousands of tremors. It has left a jagged crack ru
The Oakland Zoo will care for the two orphaned mountain lions until they are healthy enough to move to a permanent home, such as a wildlife habitat.
For a Prime Minister whose approval rating is drifting downward like a slowly falling leaf, last week’s audit reports released by the country’s Environment Commissioner might have hastened Justin Trudeau’s earthbound political fortunes. Canada’s leader has already lost ground with key constituent groups, as the Israel-Hamas conflict becomes more entrenched, the housing crisis worsens and more and more voters question federal policies doing little to protect their shrinking bank accounts. Now, th
A weather bomb is ahead for St.John's, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts up to 100km/h. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down all the impacts and timing of this system.
About 2,600 Nova Scotia Power customers remained without without electricity late Sunday afternoon after high winds and heavy rain spread across the province overnight. The outage numbers dropped through the day, down from a high of 11,000 earlier in the morning. The utility expected to have most customers reconnected before midnight.Most of the outages are in eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, according to the provincial utility's outage map. The outages began late Saturday. There we
Fierce winds battle a solitary light pole in the coastal town of Glace Bay, Nova Scotia
Unseasonal warmth comes to an end for the Prairies as an arctic blast will descend, ushering in much colder temperatures this week. But first, Sunday will feature one of the warmest days with places like Medicine Hat 12 degrees above average. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Southern staples like magnolia trees and camellias may now be able to grow without frost damage in once-frigid Boston. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ” plant hardiness zone map ” was updated Wednesday for the first time in a decade, and it shows the impact that climate change will have on gardens and yards across the country. Climate shifts aren’t even — the Midwest warmed more than the Southeast, for example. But the map will give new guidance to growers about which flow
VICTORIA — British Columbia's New Democrat government will focus on building more affordable homes and fighting climate change in the run-up to next year's provincial election, Premier David Eby said Saturday, noting efforts to meet environmental goals will involve keeping a provincial carbon pricing program. Eby told more than 700 cheering delegates at the B.C. NDP convention that he will leave no stone unturned on the housing front, while recent experiences with wildfires, floods and landslide
Attention has been focused on South Florida amid flash floods, but many people along the state's west coast have been wishing for a fraction of that rain.
Residents evacuated Grindavik in Iceland following volcano warning signs of imminent eruption.Source: PA