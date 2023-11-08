Lake County Treasurer refunding over $4M in decades of property tax overpayments

Reuters
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China recorded its first-ever quarterly deficit in foreign direct investment (FDI), according to balance of payments data, underscoring capital outflow pressure and Beijing's challenge in wooing overseas companies in the wake of a "de-risking" move by Western governments. Direct investment liabilities - a broad measure of FDI that includes foreign companies' retained earnings in China - were a deficit of $11.8 billion during the July-September period, according to preliminary balance of payments data. That's the first quarterly shortfall since China's foreign exchange regulator began compiling the data in 1998, which could be linked to the impact of "de-risking" by Western countries from China, as well as China's interest rate disadvantage.