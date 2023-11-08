Lake County Treasurer refunding over $4M in decades of property tax overpayments

Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian market participants expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) to start cutting its key policy rate from a 22-year high of 5.00% in April 2024, a month later than the previous forecast, according to a survey released by the central bank on Monday. The survey showed a median of 27 financial participants expect interest rates to drop to 4.00% in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from an expectation of 3.50% in the previous survey released in July. The survey was conducted from Sept. 20-28 - before official data showed Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly slowed to 3.8% in September and the economy likely slipped into a shallow recession in the third quarter.