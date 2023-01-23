Lahore Train Evacuated During Nationwide Power Outage in Pakistan

Passengers were seen evacuating a metro train in Lahore on Monday, January 23, as Pakistan experienced widespread power outages.

In a short statement, the country’s Ministry of Energy said the country’s national grid went down early on Monday morning, “causing a widespread breakdown in the power system.”

Power was out in all the country’s major cities, including the capital Islamabad, as well as Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar, according to ARY News.

ARY News reported that the cause was a fault in a transmission line between Guddu, a town in Pakistan’s Sindh province, and Quetta, a city in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, close to the border with Afghanistan.

Some power had been restored to Islamabad and Peshawar, the ministry later said.

In the footage, posted by Ch Nouman Arif, passengers can be seen walking off the metro train and onto the tracks near the Gulshan-e-Ravi station. Credit: Ch Nouman Arif via Storyful