Lachelle Jordan has been found

OTTAWA — It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid. ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report the news. Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was r
The Oilers will be without defenceman Darnell Nurse for a pivotal Game 5 in Vegas.
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will sit out for slashing Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers' Darnell Nurse got a game for instigating.
Henrik Stenson’s astonishingly quick fall from grace in Europe golf gathered yet more pace on Thursday when he resigned from the DP World Tour. From Ryder Cup captain to the wilderness in under nine months.
Pegula and Coco Gauff led criticism of the tournament organisers after they were denied the chance to speak after their doubles final
Both of Wednesday's games finished with needless and dangerous altercations, and there's no reason to expect incidents to stop.
Tiger Woods' golfer son Charlie is his mini-me both on and off the green
Joe LaCava also caddied for Patrick Cantlay at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Davis' status for Game 6 wasn't immediately clear after a blow to his head late in the game.
The sequencing of the NFL's 2023 schedule created a favorable setup for some figures while leaving others in a tough spot.
Thomas Gronnemark has been working with the club since 2018 but will not have his contract renewed
The Blue Jays' major-league roster has performed approximately to expectations so far in 2023, but the same can't be said for the team's top prospects.
Overlong episodes, quizzical character choices, too many plots, fake joy − The second half of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is falling apart.
Tatum made the first team, with Brown on the second team.
The Denver Nuggets are in the Conference Finals for the first time since the bubble after blowing out the Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 of their second-round series. Nikola Jokic had yet another formidable performance with 32 points, 12 assists and ...
Woods was not included in the 155-strong field issued by the PGA for next week’s event at Oak Hill Country Club.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots in his first playoff start, Mitch Marner and William Nylander had the goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs staved off elimination by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Wednesday night. Nylander was the beneficiary of an odd bounce for a power-play score in the second period, Marner scored midway through the third and Woll did the rest as he took the place of injured starter Ilya Samsonov. Sam Rein
Giannis Antetokounmpo issued a strongly worded social media post Tuesday after being left off the NBA all-defensive teams.
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry began the season as a starter, but he’s currently thriving as the leader of the Heat’s bench unit in the playoffs.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Joseph Woll is in line to get the nod in another must-win moment. The rookie goaltender is scheduled to start Game 5 of Toronto's second-round playoff series with the Florida Panthers after putting up a 24-save performance in the Maple Leafs' 2-1 victory Wednesday night that kept their season alive. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday before the team flew north that Ilya Samsonov remains unavailable with an upper-body injury. Matt Murray is slated to serve as t