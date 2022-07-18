Labrador Drinks From Garden Sprinkler During Heat Wave in Scotland

Amid the high temperatures in the United Kingdom, one dog used her owner’s garden sprinkler to help stay cool in East Lothian, Scotland, on Monday, July 18.

This video uploaded to Twitter shows Jura the Labrador drinking from the sprinkler during the heat wave that day.

The Met Office issued a red warning for “extreme heat” for much of the United Kingdom for Monday and Tuesday.

The temperature reached 29 degrees Celsius (84 Fahrenheit) in East Lothian on July 18, according to the Met Office – far above normal for the region. Credit: @Jura_Harris via Storyful